Knicks players making habit of clowning 1 particular local reporter

The New York Knicks players do not seem to be very fond of one local reporter in particular.

After a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson clowned Marc Berman of the New York Post. After Berman asked a seemingly incendiary question, Robinson replied, “Berman, relax. Relax.”

#Knicks Mitchell Robinson wanted reporter Marc Berman to relax a bit after hearing his question at yesterday’s press conference. 😂 🎥 @KnicksMSGN pic.twitter.com/aQh49xmjHY — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 18, 2022

Knicks guard RJ Barrett then used Robinson’s same line to begin his press conference on Saturday. Before taking questions, Barrett looked right at Berman and said, “Berman, relax. Relax.”

RJ Barrett would like to say something before we start 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L07pLz7wNJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 22, 2022

While the moments might have appeared light-hearted on the surface, the players have made clear on other occasions that they do not like Berman’s questions. Earlier in the week, Barrett called out Berman at another press conference, telling him, “You like to put people in tough spots, don’t you?”

“You know what Berman, you like to put people in tough spots, don’t you?“: @RjBarrett6 to poor @NYPost_Berman 😆 pic.twitter.com/u8fQ7tPf3v — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 21, 2022

A compilation video posted by the account @NBA_NewYork also showed that Berman has a history of stirring the pot when it comes to the Knicks. Here is the video (but beware of some bad language).

Indeed, Berman has reported this season on the alleged issues in the Knicks locker room, among other subjects. After their memorable playoff berth last year, the Knicks are back under .500 this season, opening themselves up to more room for scrutiny.

The Knicks organization already got fined this week over a media issue. Now their players appear to be taking a different approach with the press and with Berman in particular.

Photo: Jan 10, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) celebrates after making a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Madison Square Garden.