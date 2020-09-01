 Skip to main content
Report: Knicks really want Justin Holiday

August 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the New York Knicks reportedly have interest in him.

Indiana Pacers reporter J. Michael said on Twitter Saturday that the Knicks “really want” Holiday.

J. Michael’s comments came after he said on the “Setting the Pace” podcast that he originally heard Holiday wanted to return to the Pacers, but that things changed due to locker room issues.

Holiday saw this report on Instagram and responded in a comment on the Pacers Access page to say that he didn’t know what J. Michael was talking about.

So here’s what we know:
– Holiday is a free agent
– There are differing reports about whether Holiday wants to return to the Pacers
– The Knicks are interested in Holiday

The Knicks will have an estimated $53 million in salary cap space for next year and should have the funds to sign Holiday if he is interested. The 31-year-old forward averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

H/T Daily Knicks

