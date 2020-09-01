Report: Knicks really want Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the New York Knicks reportedly have interest in him.

Indiana Pacers reporter J. Michael said on Twitter Saturday that the Knicks “really want” Holiday.

Following up (w/context): -Like last yr locker room not as strong. More detail later

–@JustHolla7 said he wanted to stay in Feb

-Reported since Pacers want him back but worried he could be out of their price range

-Via two sources: #Knicks really want him (see Thibs)….cont https://t.co/DLTHvSzM6J — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) August 29, 2020

J. Michael’s comments came after he said on the “Setting the Pace” podcast that he originally heard Holiday wanted to return to the Pacers, but that things changed due to locker room issues.

“I was told yesterday, Justin Holiday really wanted to come back to the Pacers, I’ve heard the opposite now. A little bit sour on somethings that went down and is not very happy with some stuff…the locker room wasn’t a very happy place.”@ThisIsJMichael on (UFA) Justin Holiday https://t.co/V3fw90j059 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) August 28, 2020

Holiday saw this report on Instagram and responded in a comment on the Pacers Access page to say that he didn’t know what J. Michael was talking about.

.@ThisIsJMichael from the @indystar reported earlier that the Knicks “really want” Justin Holiday, which could be true, but @JustHolla7 refutes he is unhappy in Indianahttps://t.co/R4HxPYnWm3 pic.twitter.com/V5gBFWDvEx — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) August 30, 2020

So here’s what we know:

– Holiday is a free agent

– There are differing reports about whether Holiday wants to return to the Pacers

– The Knicks are interested in Holiday

The Knicks will have an estimated $53 million in salary cap space for next year and should have the funds to sign Holiday if he is interested. The 31-year-old forward averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

