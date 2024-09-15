Knicks reunite with former 20-ppg scorer

The New York Knicks are bringing back a player from the David Fizdale era.

Veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. is returning to the Knicks as a free agent, the team announced on Sunday. Morris will be receiving an Exhibit 9 contract from the team (a one-year, non-guaranteed deal).

Morris, now 35, was previously a Knick during the 2019-20 season. But after signing with them in the summer of 2019, he lasted just a few months before being traded to the LA Clippers at the deadline that year. Still, Morris made a strong impact during his brief cameo in New York, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game on a scalding 44.2 percent from deep.

Though Morris badly struggles these days as a defender and rebounder, he can still hit catch-and-shoot 3s and also create his own shot from the mid-range. On top of that, Morris has been on multiple conference finals runs over the course of his career and even had a surprise 25-point eruption for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs last season.

The Knicks traded a lot of depth to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in July, so they are trying their best to replenish the roster. Earlier this weekend, they also added a former Morris teammate in free agency.