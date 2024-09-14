Knicks sign former rival sharpshooter

With Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Shake Milton all now wearing different uniforms, the New York Knicks are doing their best to keep some shooting on the wing.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Saturday that the Knicks have signed veteran guard Landry Shamet in free agency. Shamet will reportedly be getting a one-year deal from the team.

The 27-year-old Shamet was a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (No. 26 overall). He started off his career with the rival Philadelphia 76ers (from 2018-19) and also later played for another Knicks rival in the Brooklyn Nets (from 2020-21).

At 6-foot-4, Shamet is a known marksman, shooting 38.4 percent from three for his NBA career. He has also been on multiple playoff runs over the years, including with the Nets, the LA Clippers, and the Phoenix Suns.

While he posted career lows with 7.1 points per game on 33.8 percent three-point shooting last season with the Washington Wizards, Shamet should benefit from a move to a far healthier offense in New York. Shamet now becomes the latest addition for a Knicks team that may still make some upgrades on the trade market too.