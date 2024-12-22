 Skip to main content
Knicks sign former 1st-round pick

December 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
The New York Knicks have added some help to their bench.

New York has agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet. Shamet, a first-round pick in 2018, had been with the Knicks in the preseason. However, the team cut him in October because of a dislocated shoulder.

Shamet has been rehabilitating his injury and is recovered, which led the Knicks to sign him. Shamet had been playing for the Knicks’ G League team and was playing well enough to convince the Knicks that he was ready for action.

The Knicks waived Matt Ryan in order to make room for Shamet, who had played well in the preseason.

Shamet, 27, will be playing his 7th season in the NBA. He has averaged 8.7 points per game during his career and has made 38.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

Shamet spent last season with the Washington Wizards. He has also played for the Suns, Nets, Clippers and 76ers.

