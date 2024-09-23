Knicks to be without key player for start of regular season

Even with a month still to go before the start of the new NBA season, the New York Knicks are already getting snake-bitten.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported Monday that Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the 2024-25 regular season. Robinson is recovering from offseason surgery on his ankle, and December-to-January may be a target for his return instead, Begley adds.

Robinson, 26, suffered a stress injury to his left ankle during New York’s first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, sidelining him for the remainder of the Knicks’ playoff run. While the seven-footer is a strong and energetic two-way force, he regularly struggles with injuries and has failed to reach even 60 games played in either of the last two seasons.

With Robinson now projected to be sidelined for multiple months to begin next regular season, the Knicks will have to dig deep to find an answer at center, especially since Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency this summer. That may be why they are reportedly considering a surprising strategy for their frontcourt.