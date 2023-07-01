Nike announces news about Kobe Bryant brand

Nike held its Q4 earnings call for 2023 on Thursday and CEO John Donahoe made an unexpected announcement: the Swoosh intends to relaunch Kobe Bryant’s signature line on August 24, also known as “Kobe Day.”

“It’s going to be an exciting summer as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on 8.24,” Donahoe said, via TMZ.

This announcement comes after a tumultuous few years between Nike and the Bryant estate.

Shortly after Kobe’s tragic death in January 2020, the Bryant partnership with Nike expired. At the time, reports suggested there were no immediate plans to rekindle the relationship. Then, after several releases and leaks, including the Kobe Protro 6 “Mambacita Sweet 16,” found their way onto the Internet in 2021, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, expressed frustration.

“I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi, and we don’t. I hope these shoes did not get sold,” Vanessa wrote in a statement. “If someone can share how they have these shoes in their possession, that would be great because my daughters and I don’t have any of Gigi’s MAMBACITA shoes.”

By March of 2022, everything had been made right. Bryant’s estate and Nike officially came to agreement on a new deal.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remains so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa said at the time. “With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.”

Following that announcement, the Kobe 4 and 6’s were released on a limited basis but there were no other major reveals. Although Donahoe failed to elaborate further during his earnings call, he did make it clear that’s about to change.