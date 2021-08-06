Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with mother Sofia over owed money

Vanessa Bryant has settled a lawsuit with her mother, ending a situation that had gotten ugly.

Sofia Laine was suing her daughter over what she said was lost wages. She claimed that she was owed money for babysitting services she provided over the years for her grandchildren. She claimed in the suit that Vanessa kicked her out of the house that Kobe allegedly bought for her. She also alleged that Kobe said he would take care of her for the rest of her life.

As of late March, Vanessa was seeking to get the suit dismissed. Instead, she ended up settling for an undisclosed amount, according to TMZ Sports.

The settlement should have taken place long ago. That would have spared both sides from having negative comments and ugly allegations spread through the media. Vanessa herself ended up issuing a scathing response to her mother in September that did not reflect well on either side.