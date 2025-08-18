Larry Brown Sports

Kristaps Porzingis becomes trending topic online for unlikely reason

Kristaps Porzingis looks on
Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis has an extremely unlikely new lookalike.

The new Atlanta Hawks big man Porzingis briefly became a trending topic over the weekend for a very unexpected reason. It was all because of music star Justin Bieber.

Bieber posted a photo of himself to social media having a conversation with Kendall Jenner. Check it out.

With The Biebz looking a bit different these days, everyone on social media said the same thing in reaction — that it was actually the former NBA All-Star Porzingis in that photo.

That was probably just a combination of Bieber’s buzz cut and some unique lighting in the photo creating the illusion that he looked like the Porzingod. The two are not actually too far in age — Bieber is 31 and Porzingis is 30. But where the comparison (obviously) falls apart is height with Porzingis at 7-foot-2 and Bieber ever so slightly shorter than that at 5-foot-9.

Porzingis can further distance himself from the “Never Say Never” singer by going into a career in combat sports (which Porzingis revealed earlier this week that he is actually interested in doing). But at least Bieber still has this fellow pro athlete that he can get properly mistaken for instead.

