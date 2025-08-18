Kristaps Porzingis becomes trending topic online for unlikely reason

Kristaps Porzingis has an extremely unlikely new lookalike.

The new Atlanta Hawks big man Porzingis briefly became a trending topic over the weekend for a very unexpected reason. It was all because of music star Justin Bieber.

Bieber posted a photo of himself to social media having a conversation with Kendall Jenner. Check it out.

With The Biebz looking a bit different these days, everyone on social media said the same thing in reaction — that it was actually the former NBA All-Star Porzingis in that photo.

Lookin like Porzingis — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) August 16, 2025

I thought this was Kristaps Porzingis at first glance https://t.co/75BHRDyebw — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) August 17, 2025

Kristaps Porzingis after living in Atlanta for 2 weeks https://t.co/lUHLLoa0k9 — Ernests Lācis🇱🇻 (@LacisErnests) August 17, 2025

Bro looks like Porzingis https://t.co/e8e40eEq2j — Red Herring (@swaggastupidsam) August 17, 2025

That was probably just a combination of Bieber’s buzz cut and some unique lighting in the photo creating the illusion that he looked like the Porzingod. The two are not actually too far in age — Bieber is 31 and Porzingis is 30. But where the comparison (obviously) falls apart is height with Porzingis at 7-foot-2 and Bieber ever so slightly shorter than that at 5-foot-9.

Porzingis can further distance himself from the “Never Say Never” singer by going into a career in combat sports (which Porzingis revealed earlier this week that he is actually interested in doing). But at least Bieber still has this fellow pro athlete that he can get properly mistaken for instead.