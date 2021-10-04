Kyle Kuzma changed jersey number out of respect for this Wizards legend

Kyle Kuzma has worn the No. 0 jersey throughout his NBA career, but he believes that there is only one true No. 0 in Washington.

The new Wizards forward, who will be wearing No. 33 next season, said this week that he changed his jersey number to respect one franchise legend.

“Out of respect for Gilbert Arenas,” said Kuzma, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “That was probably one of the biggest things. When you think of the Washington Wizards, honestly the first person I think of, because my generation, is Gilbert Arenas, Agent Zero. Obviously, that played a big part, and having a fresh start. I just felt it was right.”

While it was admittedly brief, Arenas’ peak with the Wizards was absolutely unforgettable. He was one of the purest bucket-getters in the league with legitimate 30-point-per-game upside. Arenas made three All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams with the Wizards and helped transform them from a dud franchise into a respectable playoff team.

Arenas’ No. 0 jersey will almost certainly never be retired by the Wizards, especially considering the other incidents that his time in Washington is best remembered for. But that won’t stop the 26-year-old Kuzma from showing love to the certified baller that he grew up watching.