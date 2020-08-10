Kyle Kuzma has hilarious comment about his fearlessness in taking shot

Kyle Kuzma offered a hilarious comment about the final shot he took to lift the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Kuzma made a 3-pointer with under a second left to break a tie and give the Lakers a 124-121 win.

WHAT A SHOT BY KUZMA pic.twitter.com/l0KKnjfJOd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020

Kuzma was able to get an open look thanks to a perfectly drawn up play by the Lakers. He made the shot despite 7-foot-2 Bol Bol leaping at him to try blocking the shot. Kuzma said that Jesus could be in front of him and he would still probably shoot.

“I think Jesus could be in front of me, and I would probably still shoot.”

– Kyle Kuzma, pic.twitter.com/LT8ytKh8hl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 11, 2020

Kuzma got to start in the game, which is rare since he’s mostly come off the bench this season. He offered another great comment about that, saying everyone knows he would be a starter for any other team.

More Kuzma: "I'm starting on most teams in this league and everyone knows it. It just so happens I'm playing behind the two best players in the NBA." — Bill Oram (@billoram) August 11, 2020

He’s mostly right — playing behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis does limit his opportunities. But he looked great in his start on Monday, scoring 25 points on 11/16 shooting for the win. Lakers coach Frank Vogel does not expect Kuzma to start regularly despite the strong performance on Monday. Maybe Vogel was right about Kuzma though.

