Kyle Kuzma, girlfriend Winnie Harlow have date in NBA Bubble

NBA players still involved in the playoffs are not allowed to leave their “bubble” on the Disney World campus, so visitors are instead joining them. Kyle Kuzma appeared to have a date with a visitor joining him in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward shared photos on Instagram of himself with girlfriend Winnie Harlow. In his caption, he called their time together a “bubble date.”

Harlow has posted photos of Kuzma on Instagram since June. Their relationship appears to be a new one, as Harlow wished Kuzma a happy birthday in July and said she became “hooked” after endless FaceTime hours during quarantine.

Harlow, 26, is a model and and spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo

Kuzma (aka “Karl”, right Chuck?) has some days off as his Lakers eliminated the Houston Rockets from the NBA playoffs on Saturday. They are awaiting the winner of Game 7 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.