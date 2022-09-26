Kyle Lowry has interesting response to Pat Riley criticism

The NBA preseason has barely started, but one Miami Heat player does not seem to be on the same page as team president Pat Riley.

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry on Monday was asked about comments Riley made that were critical of Lowry’s physical conditioning. Interestingly, Lowry said he had not even seen the comments in full, and largely blew off the criticism.

“I didn’t even hear the comments,” Lowry said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Someone else told me about ’em. … It’s whatever. Honestly, he has his opinion. Right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me. All I do is motivate myself, I always motivate myself.”

This is a bit of a flippant response considering how public Riley was in his comments back in June. At that time, Riley was adamant that Lowry’s conditioning was an issue, and said that something would be done about it before the new season.

Lowry was limited to 63 games last season, his first with the Heat. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game, then struggled to the tune of just 7.8 points per game in 10 playoff appearances.