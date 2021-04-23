Kyle Lowry explains why he is in favor of play-in tournament

The NBA’s upcoming play-in tournament has been getting a bad rap lately. But Kyle Lowry actually thinks that it could be a lot of fun.

The Toronto Raptors guard spoke with reporters on Wednesday and said that he was in favor of next month’s play-in tournament.

“I think the play-in is pretty cool,” said Lowry. “In this type of year, I think it’s something that the league has talked about for a while now. I think that if you’re gonna do anything, you would do it in this type of year. It’s been a little bit of a weird year for everyone. COVID year. Shortened season.

“I think it’s also something that generates more revenue for the TV,” Lowry went on. “And I think it’s fun. It’s more engaging for the fans. It’s kind of NCAA Tournament-like for a couple days. I think it’s just something that gives fans something to look forward to.”

The 35-year-old Lowry may have a bit of self-interest here as well. Toronto is having a lousy season with a 25-34 record. But the expanded field for the play-in means that they are just 0.5 games back right now of qualifying.

Still, Lowry’s comments here are pretty interesting. We have seen multiple stars come out against the NBA’s decision to have a play-in this year. In fact, one of Lowry’s own teammates even went off on the league recently over their supposedly poor handling of the season.

H/T NBA Reddit

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0