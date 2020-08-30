Kyle Lowry says teams were prepared to leave bubble without additional social justice measures

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said Sunday that NBA teams were prepared to leave the bubble without further action on social justice.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ strike on Wednesday made it unclear if the season would continue. In the end, players opted to continue playing after receiving promises of action from the league and its owners.

Lowry confirmed that without those actions, teams considered leaving the bubble.

Kyle Lowry, on if teams would have left if they hadn't agreed with teams/owners/the league on additional efforts and messaging: "That was a very, very serious consideration." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 30, 2020

Lowry’s statement isn’t surprising. George Hill felt players shouldn’t be in the bubble at all. Two top teams were reportedly ready to end the season as well.

In the end, owners agreed to use arenas as voting sites for November’s election. Dialogue will continue on other potential actions as well.