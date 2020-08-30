 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 30, 2020

Kyle Lowry says teams were prepared to leave bubble without additional social justice measures

August 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said Sunday that NBA teams were prepared to leave the bubble without further action on social justice.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ strike on Wednesday made it unclear if the season would continue. In the end, players opted to continue playing after receiving promises of action from the league and its owners.

Lowry confirmed that without those actions, teams considered leaving the bubble.

Lowry’s statement isn’t surprising. George Hill felt players shouldn’t be in the bubble at all. Two top teams were reportedly ready to end the season as well.

In the end, owners agreed to use arenas as voting sites for November’s election. Dialogue will continue on other potential actions as well.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus