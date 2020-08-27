NBA players reportedly decide to continue with season

Another round of NBA playoff games will be postponed on Thursday, but the remainder of the season is not being canceled.

Following meetings between players and league executives, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that a decision has been made to continue with the playoffs. The three games scheduled for Thursday will be postponed, with discussions continuing on when it will be appropriate to resume play.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic added that players expect the playoffs to resume this weekend.

TMZ reports that players are compiling a list of “actionable items” they will give to the league in exchange for an agreement to resume the playoffs. It’s unclear what those demands include, but they will likely be ways players believe team owners and league executives can help address social injustices.

There was a report that the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers voted to end the season on Wednesday night, but that appears to have been premature. Players met well into the morning hours on Thursday and things are said to have gotten heated, but it sounds like many want to continue with the playoffs.