Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season

Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early.

The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season.

It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise.

“I’ll have an answer for you in about six-to-nine months,” replied the seven-time All-Star, per Matt Brooks of Nets Daily.

Of course, the Nets have an Everest-esque uphill climb to make good on Irving’s prediction. Their star trio of Kevin Durant (who played 55 games last season), Irving (who played 29), and Ben Simmons (who played zero) still has a concerning lack of chemistry. Brooklyn also lost multiple key role players from last year’s team including Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge (though TJ Warren, Royce O’Neale, and Markieff Morris were among those who arrived).

Nevertheless, this is exactly the kind of sentiment that Irving should have entering the new NBA season. Granted, the fans in Brooklyn do not quite seem to share Irving’s confidence right now.