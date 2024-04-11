Kyrie Irving cashes in on big bonus from Mavericks

Kyrie Irving cashed in on a big bonus from the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, one that worked out well for all parties.

Irving signed a 3-year, $120 million extension with the Mavericks last year that included $6 million in incentive bonuses. One of those incentives was tied to team wins and Irving’s games played.

Irving had to play in at least 58 games this season, and the Mavericks had to win at least 50 games, for Irving to cash in on a $1 million bonus. Irving played 37 minutes and scored 25 points in Dallas’ 111-92 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The win was the Mavericks’ 50th of the season.

Kyrie Irving earns a $1 million bonus with the Mavs’ 50th win. He’s been a driving force in Dallas’ success. Mavs are 39-19 with Irving in the lineup, including 24-7 during his streak of 31 straight games played. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 11, 2024

The bonus seemed to mean a lot to Irving, who played in 31 straight games to achieve the games played mark.

Irving flashed a five and a zero on his hands while heading to the bench toward the end of the game.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban even joked with Irving about it.

"Thank you for my bonus, fellas," Kyrie Irving said to teammates as he settled on the bench to watch the final seconds of the Mavericks' win. "Kyrie, what bonus?" called Mark Cuban, knowing full well that Irving gets a $1 million bonus for Dallas reaching 50 wins. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 11, 2024

Even for someone making $37 million in base salary this season, and plenty more in endorsements, a $1 million bonus still means a lot to Irving. And he earned it.