Kyrie Irving cashes in on big bonus from Mavericks

April 10, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kyrie Irving in Mavs uniform holding a basketball

Feb 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving cashed in on a big bonus from the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, one that worked out well for all parties.

Irving signed a 3-year, $120 million extension with the Mavericks last year that included $6 million in incentive bonuses. One of those incentives was tied to team wins and Irving’s games played.

Irving had to play in at least 58 games this season, and the Mavericks had to win at least 50 games, for Irving to cash in on a $1 million bonus. Irving played 37 minutes and scored 25 points in Dallas’ 111-92 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The win was the Mavericks’ 50th of the season.

The bonus seemed to mean a lot to Irving, who played in 31 straight games to achieve the games played mark.

Irving flashed a five and a zero on his hands while heading to the bench toward the end of the game.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban even joked with Irving about it.

Even for someone making $37 million in base salary this season, and plenty more in endorsements, a $1 million bonus still means a lot to Irving. And he earned it.

