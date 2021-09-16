 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 15, 2021

Kyrie Irving criticized over viral mask tweet

September 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was criticized on Twitter Wednesday over a viral mask-related tweet he sent.

Irving tweets infrequently, but he sent one on Wednesday encouraging people to take off their masks and live without fear.

Mask-wearing during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a controversial topic in society. So Irving telling people his mask is off and encouraging others to do the same sparked backlash.

Of course, there were many people who argued that Irving was just using the term “mask” as a metaphor for not being one’s true self.

Irving later tried to clarify that that was what he meant with his tweet.

Even if he meant it as a metaphor, there is no way Kyrie didn’t know that his tweet would stir up some attention during COVID times. He probably left it intentionally vague so that he would receive extra attention, and only later issue his clarification. Even many of those who recognized the tweet was likely a metaphor felt the timing of the message was poor.

Recall, Irving later backtracked after making his notorious claim four years ago.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus