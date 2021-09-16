Kyrie Irving criticized over viral mask tweet

Kyrie Irving was criticized on Twitter Wednesday over a viral mask-related tweet he sent.

Irving tweets infrequently, but he sent one on Wednesday encouraging people to take off their masks and live without fear.

My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Mask-wearing during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a controversial topic in society. So Irving telling people his mask is off and encouraging others to do the same sparked backlash.

Of course, there were many people who argued that Irving was just using the term “mask” as a metaphor for not being one’s true self.

Irving later tried to clarify that that was what he meant with his tweet.

“Mask off” means

You stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself. It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are. *nothing COVID rule related!! Relax — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Even if he meant it as a metaphor, there is no way Kyrie didn’t know that his tweet would stir up some attention during COVID times. He probably left it intentionally vague so that he would receive extra attention, and only later issue his clarification. Even many of those who recognized the tweet was likely a metaphor felt the timing of the message was poor.

Recall, Irving later backtracked after making his notorious claim four years ago.