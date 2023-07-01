Kyrie Irving fires back at diss from Bill Simmons

One of the biggest Boston Celtics fans is feuding with one of the biggest Boston Celtics villains.

Eight-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving made a quick decision in free agency on Friday, opting to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million deal. Irving is now tied to Dallas for at least the next two seasons (the third season is a player option).

Bill Simmons of The Ringer reacted to Irving’s new contract in a sarcastic tweet. Hinting that it was a big overpay, Simmons joked that Dallas outbid other teams who were willing to give Irving two years and $25 million.

Dallas had to go to 3 for 126m for Kyrie because there were at least 3 other teams ready to offer 2 for 25. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 30, 2023

That led to a response from Irving himself, who fired back at “Billy Boy.”

“I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy,” Irving tweeted at Simmons in response. “Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello.”

I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy. Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello. Hélà — Chief Hélà (@KyrieIrving) July 1, 2023

On its own merits, Simmons’ take actually isn’t too terrible. A few months ago, it sounded like Irving would have no market outside of the Mavs, who traded away significant assets for Irving and virtually had to re-sign him. Irving ended up scheduling meetings with many other different teams in free agency, but he didn’t actually go through with any of them, instead accepting Dallas’ offer once it was made. That indicates that Irving was using those other teams as leverage all along.

But Simmons, a huge Boston homer, is probably biased since Irving is still Public Enemy No. 1 in Beantown, where Irving played from 2017-19 before ditching them for the Brooklyn Nets. The reception Irving gets at TD Garden will give you an idea of just how well-liked he is by Boston fans these days.