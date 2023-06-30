 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving reportedly meeting with 6 teams to start free agency

June 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kyrie Irving in his Mavericks uniform

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving reportedly has a full slate of meetings to open free agency on Friday.

Irving has meetings set up with six teams, according to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In addition to previously reported meetings with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Irving will speak to the Lakers, Clippers, Heat, and Rockets.

The expectation around the league is that Irving will ultimately return to the Dallas Mavericks. However, he also wants a max contract, and it is in his interest to create as much leverage as possible. Having other interested teams is an excellent way of doing that.

Irving averaged 27 points per game after being traded to Dallas last year, though the team struggled after the acquisition. Despite the multiple meetings, previous reports have suggested that the Mavericks are the only team truly interested in signing him.

