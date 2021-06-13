Kyrie Irving gets some positive news on ankle injury

Kyrie Irving left Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a sprained ankle, but the Brooklyn Nets star got at least some positive news when he underwent testing.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters after Game 4 that X-rays on Irving’s ankle were negative. He said the star point guard will undergo further testing and treatment.

That rules out any type of fracture or break for Irving, but he will need to have an MRI to determine if he suffered ligament damage.

Irving landed awkwardly on his right ankle after converting a shot in the paint late in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed at his right leg and appeared to be in a significant amount of pain. The Nets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a sprained ankle.

The Nets are suddenly facing serious questions after the Bucks beat them in Game 3 and Game 4 to even Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Irving’s status is up in the air, and James Harden has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Brooklyn is hopeful Harden will be able to return before the end of the series.