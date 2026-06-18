Kyrie Irving accused of ghosting the Cavaliers’ championship team reunion

Kyrie Irving apparently could not be bothered to link up with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

Earlier this week, veteran NBA big man Kevin Love posted an awesome photo of a golf-course reunion that he had with several of his old teammates on the 2016 champion Cavaliers. Love posed with LeBron James , J.R. Smith, Channing Frye, and Tristan Thompson in an apparent celebration of the 10-year anniversary of that NBA title win (with Richard Jefferson also present in some other group shots).

That said, many fans were wondering where the Dallas Mavericks star Irving was. Irving was an integral part of that team as well and formed a famous Big Three together with James and Love.

In an Instagram comment on Wednesday, the retired ex-Cavaliers guard Smith responded to a fan who suggested that Irving was not invited to the reunion. Smith said that Irving was very much invited … but completely ghosted his former teammates.

“Missing none,” said Smith. “[Kyrie] was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

“Why do you hate Kyrie bro” pic.twitter.com/jCzmBGVWg9 — Wizely (@Wizelycook) June 17, 2026

Irving played for the Cavaliers from the start of his NBA career in 2011 until 2017, making four All-Star teams and one All-NBA team while in Cleveland. He also memorably hit the championship-clinching three-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors .

But Irving eventually grew frustrated with his role on the Cavaliers and asked out in 2017 in the hopes of finding his own team (ultimately getting traded to the Boston Celtics ). Irving is known as an extremely unpredictable personality, and the claim that he ghosted his former teammates is not all that surprising (particularly since Irving did not even receive a tribute video after his departure from Cleveland).