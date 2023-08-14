Kyrie Irving backs James Harden over Daryl Morey comment

Kyrie Irving has James Harden’s back when it comes to Harden’s situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and team president Daryl Morey.

Irving seemingly took issue with a story from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that characterized Harden as “disgruntled” in light of his situation with Morey and the 76ers. Irving asked Wojnarowski on social media if Harden should be considered “disgruntled” for “holding [Daryl] Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer.”

Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer? — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) August 14, 2023

Harden publicly branded Morey a “liar” over the 76ers’ handling of his contract situation this summer. Harden apparently believed that the Sixers were going to offer him a long-term max contract, which ultimately never happened.

Harden and Irving were teammates on the Brooklyn Nets two seasons ago and some reports suggested they were at odds with each other. Irving seemingly responded to that report in his own unique way at the time.