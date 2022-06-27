Kyrie Irving has lame response to hilarious video trolling him

The latest drama surrounding Kyrie Irving has led to another round of criticism for the star point guard, and he is not exactly ignoring all of it.

Reports are swirling that Irving is on the verge of leaving the Brooklyn Nets. He has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade. If Irving does not return to the Nets next season, Kevin Durant will likely be out as well. Fans pointed out how Irving’s tenure with his previous two teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics — ended poorly. Barstool Sports tried to illustrate that by sharing a funny video comparing Irving to the Joker in “The Dark Knight” when the villain blew up a hospital as he was walking away from it.

Irving did not appreciate the joke. He responded on Twitter by reminding Barstool that he is an NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist. He also criticized the media outlet for making money off of his name.

*NBA champion and *Gold medalist * Kyrie Irving Just thought the statement needed a correction as y’all continue to make money off of my NAME and countless others. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) June 27, 2022

That makes almost no sense, but it is certainly on-brand for Irving. Barstool Sports is a media outlet. Irving is correct that they turn the things he does into money, but that’s the entire point. Once again, he fails to realize how the media’s coverage of him has a direct correlation to how much money he makes.

Irving is an exhausting person for many reasons, and the Nets have experienced that first-hand over the past few years. That is probably why they have a surprising stance on potentially losing him.