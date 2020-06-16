pixel 1
header
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Report: Kyrie Irving left Nets’ group chat after report came out

June 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving had an averse reaction to a report emerging on Tuesday saying that he sought to start a new basketball league.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy said that Irving, in a group chat with his Brooklyn Nets teammates, suggested the concept of starting a new basketball league.

Taylor Rooks says that Irving left the team’s group chat after the report came out.

Other Nets players have said the report is not true. Theo Pinson called it “fake news”.

Chris Chiozza called the report false as did Caris Levert.

Irving has been vocal in opposition to the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando and reportedly thinks this is the time for players to stand up against the system. Starting a separate league would definitely go against the existing system, but some Nets players seem to be saying Irving did not suggest that — at least not to them in a group chat. Matt Barnes has his own theory for why Irving wants the resumed season in Orlando cancelled.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus