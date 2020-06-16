Report: Kyrie Irving left Nets’ group chat after report came out

Kyrie Irving had an averse reaction to a report emerging on Tuesday saying that he sought to start a new basketball league.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy said that Irving, in a group chat with his Brooklyn Nets teammates, suggested the concept of starting a new basketball league.

Taylor Rooks says that Irving left the team’s group chat after the report came out.

Sources tell me that Kyrie Irving never stated that the Nets should begin their own league in response to the bubble. I'm told that after that report came out, he left the group chat. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 17, 2020

Other Nets players have said the report is not true. Theo Pinson called it “fake news”.

This is FAKE news! Just stop! https://t.co/hm8pmkgM8v — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) June 17, 2020

Chris Chiozza called the report false as did Caris Levert.

Irving has been vocal in opposition to the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando and reportedly thinks this is the time for players to stand up against the system. Starting a separate league would definitely go against the existing system, but some Nets players seem to be saying Irving did not suggest that — at least not to them in a group chat. Matt Barnes has his own theory for why Irving wants the resumed season in Orlando cancelled.