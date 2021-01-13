Kyrie Irving appears on politician’s Zoom call before Nets tip off without him

Kyrie Irving has been away from the Brooklyn Nets since last week due to “personal reasons,” but now we have a better idea of what is going on.

The point guard has not played since the team’s win over Utah on Jan. 5. Some with the team were unsure of why he was away.

Now we know that he was at a party this week (video here). And on Tuesday night, Irving appeared on a politician’s Zoom call rather than join his Nets in their game against the Denver Nuggets.

Woah! Amazing turnout tonight at our organizing program launch! Thanks to the over 150 volunteers & supporters that joined us & special thanks to @CynthiaNixon & @lsarsour for speaking. Now, let's go turn this system upside down! Want to join? Click https://t.co/g5w9sdS4iX pic.twitter.com/AtwOcTJaWh — Tahanie Aboushi (@TahanieNYC) January 13, 2021

This is bad news for Irving and the Nets.

If Irving cares more about politics than fulfilling his contractual obligations to the Nets, he should be up front and tell them that. It’s only fair to the team and league that pays him so well to show them that kind of courtesy. Ditching out on work is unprofessional and shows a lack of commitment.

Irving is likely facing a lengthy absence from returning to the team. Not only does he mentally have to want to play, but he then would face quarantine determinations from the league.