Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed

Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could possibly rejoin the Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against Memphis.

Irving was suspended without pay by the Nets for “at least” five games on Nov. 3 after he tweeted out a link to an antisemitic movie and subsequently refused to apologize for doing so. Brooklyn gave the former top overall pick a number of steps he would need to complete before returning to the court. Those steps were seen as excessive by some, including a top NBA star who voiced his support for Irving.

If Irving does indeed return against the Grizzlies, his suspension will have lasted for eight games. As it stands right now, Irving has been out the last seven games, and the Nets have gone 4-3 in that span. Granted, they have lost their last two contests by a combined 45 points, and Irving’s co-star sounds extremely frustrated right now.