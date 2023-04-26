Kyrie Irving takes shot at opposing head coach

Steve Nash apparently isn’t the only coach Kyrie Irving dislikes.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made headlines this week for his open criticism of his team after their loss in Game 4 of their first-round series against the L.A. Lakers. Jenkins said that he felt the Grizzlies were lacking “maturity” amid their defeat to go down 3-1 in the series.

“We’re far from where we need to be from a maturity standpoint,” Jenkins said, per The Athletic. “This is all experience that you can only gain from.

“Nothing’s gonna change overnight,” he added. “But when we wear it, and we understand the struggles we’re going through individually, collectively, on, off the court and all that stuff, and we sit down and we honestly talk about it, and we face it, you’re hopefully gonna turn the corner for sure.”

Those comments drew a response over Twitter from the Dallas Mavericks star Irving.

“Speaking about your team like this during a series is Immature,” Irving wrote. “But what do I know. Lol I am @ home relaxing with my family.”

Jenkins’ comments felt like fair game, especially since the young Grizzlies are badly underperforming as a No. 2 seed that won 51 games in the regular season. It should also be noted that Memphis has been carrying themselves with arrogance for much of the year, only to now be in danger of suffering a humiliating first-round exit.

But Irving obviously doesn’t agree with the way that Jenkins is handling things. Perhaps that is a bit hypocritical since Irving had similarly harsh comments about his own team in the middle of this season.