Lakers’ Alex Caruso has funny message for fan married in his jersey

July 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso had a funny comment for a fan who got married in his jersey.

On Sunday, a fan named Hayden D’Amico, tweeted that he had gotten married in a Caruso Lakers jersey.

Caruso saw the tweet and had a perfect response, saying that move “guaranteed successful marriage”.

How could one go wrong representing Caruso on their nuptial day?

The 26-year-old guard has grown into a fan favorite for the Lakers and is likely to have a big role during the resumed season in Orlando. Caruso is averaging 5.4 points in 17.8 minutes per game this season.

