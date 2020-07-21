Lakers’ Alex Caruso has funny message for fan married in his jersey

Alex Caruso had a funny comment for a fan who got married in his jersey.

On Sunday, a fan named Hayden D’Amico, tweeted that he had gotten married in a Caruso Lakers jersey.

Caruso saw the tweet and had a perfect response, saying that move “guaranteed successful marriage”.

Guaranteed successful marriage.. congrats bro https://t.co/JalX0Ur41B — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) July 20, 2020

How could one go wrong representing Caruso on their nuptial day?

The 26-year-old guard has grown into a fan favorite for the Lakers and is likely to have a big role during the resumed season in Orlando. Caruso is averaging 5.4 points in 17.8 minutes per game this season.