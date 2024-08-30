Former Lakers assistant appears to take shot at Rob Pelinka

One ex-Los Angeles Lakers staffer now seems to be free to speak his mind.

Former Lakers big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on Gilbert Arenas’ show “Gil’s Arena.” During the episode, Howard, who was a member of the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, was critical of how Lakers GM Rob Pelinka managed the roster from that point on.

You can read Howard’s full comments about Pelinka here.

In an Instagram comment on Friday, ex-Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy stamped his seal of approval on Howard’s message.

“Facts!” Handy wrote in reaction.

Indeed, Pelinka is often criticized for having badly botched the Lakers’ championship window. After they won it all in 2020, he parted ways with two starters on that championship team (letting Howard walk in free agency and trading away Danny Green). Then in 2021, the Lakers’ disastrous trade for Russell Westbrook (which cost them Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma) as well as their decision to allow Alex Caruso to leave in free agency all but slammed their window shut.

As for Handy, he had been an assistant coach for the Lakers throughout that stretch (since 2019) but was let go this past May when the Lakers cleaned house by firing head coach Darvin Ham as well as all of his assistants. It is possible here that Handy was more so agreeing with Howard rather than insulting Pelinka. But there have been some reports in recent months that Handy supposedly became unhappy with the Lakers for failing to consider him for their head coaching job on two separate occasions that it was open.

As for Pelinka, he has a history of former Lakers players taking shots at him over his personnel moves. That may now extend to a former Lakers assistant in Handy as well.