Lakers bring back Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers are more or less running it back with the same group that reached the Western Conference Finals last season.

The Lakers agreed to re-sign both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell on Saturday, according to reports. Russell’s deal is for two years and $37 million.

Free agent G D’Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-heads of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz along with Antonio Russell tell ESPN. Deal has player option. Lakers secure their starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ScrZHD7Jio — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Reaves, a restricted free agent, also got a huge deal. The wing has agreed to a four-year contract worth $56 million.

RFA Austin Reaves has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency negotiated the new deal to keep Reaves in L.A. long term. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Reaves’ story is particularly remarkable. After going undrafted in 2021, he landed with the Lakers and worked his way into the rotation. He broke out in a big way this postseason, averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting over 44 percent from three during the Lakers’ playoff run while winning respect around the league.

The Lakers are betting that their improved play down the stretch can carry across a whole season. Russell and Reaves will obviously be big parts of that.