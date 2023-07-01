 Skip to main content
Lakers bring back Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell

July 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Austin Reaves in a jersey

Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are more or less running it back with the same group that reached the Western Conference Finals last season.

The Lakers agreed to re-sign both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell on Saturday, according to reports. Russell’s deal is for two years and $37 million.

Reaves, a restricted free agent, also got a huge deal. The wing has agreed to a four-year contract worth $56 million.

Reaves’ story is particularly remarkable. After going undrafted in 2021, he landed with the Lakers and worked his way into the rotation. He broke out in a big way this postseason, averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting over 44 percent from three during the Lakers’ playoff run while winning respect around the league.

The Lakers are betting that their improved play down the stretch can carry across a whole season. Russell and Reaves will obviously be big parts of that.

