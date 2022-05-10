New betting favorite emerges to become next Lakers coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a new head coach, and one candidate is currently the betting favorite to get the job.

SportsBetting.ag has posted odds for the next Lakers coach. They have Terry Stotts favored for the gig at 2-1 odds. The odds have some wild names that are included to generate media attention, such as LeBron James, Phil Jackson and Coach K. The first five names or so on the list are probably the most realistic candidates.

Terry Stotts 2-1

Doc Rivers 3-1

Mark Jackson 4-1

Darvin Ham 5-1

Steve Clifford 6-1

David Vanterpool 7-1

Adrian Griffin 8-1

Nick Nurse 10-1

Quin Snyder 12-1

David Fizdale 12-1

Jay Wright 16-1

John Calipari 20-1

Stan Van Gundy 40-1

Jeff Van Gundy 50-1

Becky Hammon 66-1

LeBron James 100-1

Mike Krzyzewski 100-1

Phil Jackson 100-1

Stotts recently coached the Portland Trail Blazers for nine straight seasons, making the playoffs eight of those seasons. Stotts reportedly already interviewed with the Lakers. Doc Rivers is the current coach of the 76ers. We have heard his name mentioned for the job, but he is already employed by Phill. Mark Jackson hasn’t coached since 2014, but he has some support for the job.

If you’re considering placing a bet, you might not need to rush; it does not seem like the Lakers are too terribly close to making a hire.