Lakers have made decision on GM Rob Pelinka’s future?

LeBron James may not be thrilled with the job the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office has done over the past year, but that does not mean the team is going to make any significant changes in that department.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, there has been no indication that the Lakers intend to fire general manager Rob Pelinka. Internally, the Lakers are attributing their disappointing 2021-22 season to injuries, Russell Westbrook’s poor play, and LeBron James pressuring the team to trade Westbrook.

While the Lakers’ brass is expected to take accountability for their recent failures in roster construction, team owner Jeanie Buss has no plans for a major shakeup among the front office structure.

LeBron has significant input in roster decisions. One report this season likened the situation between him and L.A.’s front office to the early days of a war. However, pointing the finger is unwise for a player who is often referred to as “LeGM.”

Pelinka’s ties to the Lakers organization run deep. He started out as the agent for Kobe Bryant. LeBron may prefer to replace Pelinka with a different GM, but it does not sound like Buss and other executives in L.A. are on board with that.

Photo: Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports