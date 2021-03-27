Lakers reportedly are frontrunners for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is soon to become available for interested teams, and the Los Angeles Lakers may be the leaders for him.

Los Angeles Times reporter Brad Turner said on Friday that the Lakers are the “front runners” to land Drummond. However, he noted that the Lakers have competition for the big man.

With André Drummond getting buyout from Cleveland, the Lakers appear to be front runners to land the center, sources said. But the Lakers have competition from other teams. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 26, 2021

Additionally, the Lakers reportedly have made acquiring Drummond their priority.

The Cavaliers were unable to trade Drummond and agreed to a buyout with him on Friday. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The Lakers could especially use him with Anthony Davis and LeBron James both out.