Andre Drummond is reportedly Lakers’ ‘priority’ in buyout market

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing stiff competition for their top target on the buyout market.

The Lakers have made center Andre Drummond their “priority,” according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. However, Drummond is expected to attract wide interest, particularly from the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers have made signing Drummond their priority after a fruitless trade deadline, but the competition is fierce and Boston can also offer the sort of role Drummond seeks.@ChrisBHaynes reported that Drummond will also field pitches from the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 26, 2021

Drummond won’t be short of options. The Knicks are also a threat, as they have a clear advantage on one front. The Lakers are Drummond’s best shot at a title, but the Celtics may offer the right mix of playing time and contention.

The Lakers are still expected to be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for several more weeks. Even when both are healthy, they could use the frontcourt depth Drummond would provide. They just have to convince him that they’re the right fit.