Lakers GM says there are ‘extenuating circumstances’ surrounding Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their training camp on Wednesday as they prepare for July’s restarted season in Orlando, Fla. They have signed J.R. Smith to take the place of Avery Bradley, and the team is unsure whether Dwight Howard will be joining them to compete at Disney World. They recognize Howard is dealing with some tough factors.

“We are going to continue to work through those extenuating circumstances with Dwight, support him, support his 6-year-old son and hope for the best that he would be a part of our roster in Orlando,” Lakers GM and VP Rob Pelinka told reporters on Tuesday, via the Los Angeles Times.

The mother of one of Howard’s children died in March due to epilepsy, which shook the Lakers center. He has also been weighing social issues and to what extent playing might detract from his ability to make change.

A previous report said the Lakers believed the 34-year-old would participate in the restart, but the matter is still uncertain.

Howard is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game this season and sharing time with Javale McGee at center for the Lakers.