Report: Lakers have ‘strong interest’ in 12-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a point guard this offseason, and Chris Paul has been mentioned as a potential fit. That is apparently something the team plans to explore.

The Lakers would have “strong interest” in Paul if he were stretched or waived by the Phoenix Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Phoenix is reportedly planning to waive Paul, who said earlier this week that he would like to remain with the team. There is a chance CP3 could return to the Suns on a new contract, but the Lakers intend to make a run at him if he becomes available.

Paul and LeBron James are close, and the 38-year-old CP3 will almost certainly prioritize playing for a contender. If the Lakers sign him to a veteran minimum contract, that would give them the flexibility to retain another one of their key players. According to Buha, L.A. has discussed the idea of signing Paul and bringing back D’Angelo Russell.

The Lakers are also said to be prepared to spend big to keep another one of their free agents.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. As is often the case for him, he got hurt in the postseason and missed the final four games of the Suns’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.