Report: At least 2 teams monitoring John Wall buyout situation

John Wall and the Houston Rockets are working on a buyout agreement after Wall exercised his massive player option for next season, and there are at least two teams that are keeping a close eye on the situation.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat would have interest in Wall if the star point guard becomes a free agent. The Rockets would obviously prefer to trade Wall, but there is not much of a market for an oft-injured player who is on the books for $47.4 million next season.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Wall and the Rockets are nearing a breakup. The most likely scenario is that Wall’s contract will be bought out before free agency begins on June 30. The two sides have to agree to a deal, however.

Wall sat out all of last season after coming to an agreement with the Rockets. He is still playing under a four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Washington Wizards in July 2017. That deal kicked in prior to the 2019-20 season, which is when Wall’s value disappeared due to injuries.

Wall, 31, hurt his knee in the 2017-2018 season and was limited to 41 games. Then he was bothered by his heel the following season and underwent season-ending surgery in January. As if recovering from heel surgery wasn’t bad enough, Wall then suffered a torn Achilles tendon after an accident in his home.

The Lakers are looking to get creative to make some moves this summer after they missed the playoffs. They may have their eye on an even bigger point guard trade.