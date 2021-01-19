PJ Tucker could be next to leave Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are cleaning house, and one of their final remaining veteran mainstays could be the next one to go.

Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Monday that Rockets forward PJ Tucker is not opposed to a trade should one materialize. Teams have reportedly contacted Houston about potentially acquiring Tucker. The report does add though that Tucker is prepared to play out the season with the Rockets. He also has an extension offer on the table from the team that he has yet to accept.

Tucker, who is still averaging 32.4 minutes per game for the Rockets this season, will be a free agent in the summer. He has been with the team the last four seasons but seems to have little reason to stick around on a non-playoff team at 35 years old. Tucker and guard Eric Gordon are now the only remaining players from Houston’s 2018 Western Conference Finals team.

Some recent comments Tucker made about the Rockets did not sound too encouraging either. Thus, it will not be a surprise if Tucker is dealt before the March 25 trade deadline this year.