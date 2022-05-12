Lakers to interview Warriors assistant for head coach job

The Los Angeles Lakers have another name on their list as they seek a new head coach.

The Lakers have been granted permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson for their head coach job, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

Atkinson, 54, is in his first season with the Warriors. He spent last season as an assistant coach for the Clippers.

Atkinson is best known for his four-season stint as the Brooklyn Nets’ head coach from 2016-2020. He coached the team before they made their additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets showed promise in Atkinson’s third season when they went 42-40 and reached the playoffs. That season, the team had D’Angelo Russell, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen — many players who developed well.

The Lakers are holding a wide-ranging search for a new coach. The most recent report suggested the team was in no hurry to make a hire.