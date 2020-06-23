Lakers’ JaVale McGee ready to win another championship

JaVale McGee is ready to get to work in search of another championship ring.

McGee shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Tuesday that showed him with his two championship rings on his fingers. His message was simple: “I need more!”

McGee’s post comes as NBA teams are getting ready for the restarted season in Orlando next month.

McGee won championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and is now a center on the Los Angeles Lakers, which were first in the Western Conference when the season was suspended.

The 32-year-old center was averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game prior to the season being suspended. He started in all 61 games he played. McGee’s Lakers could add a new player for the restart after Avery Bradley opted out.