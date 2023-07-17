Report: Lakers met with playoff enemy during free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers met with one of their big playoff enemies during free agency, according to a report.

The Houston Rockets made several moves this offseason, most notably signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to big deals. The four-year, $80 million deal Brooks got from Houston left many fans stunned as it was more money than most ever expected the guard to receive.

But here’s another stunner: The Lakers reportedly were among the teams that had interest in Brooks.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko answered a reader’s question in a mailbag column published on Monday that asked what other teams had interest in Brooks. Iko, who covers the Houston Rockets, said that the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks showed interest in Brooks. Iko also said the Lakers met with Brooks, but they found it difficult to be able to acquire him (Houston did a sign-and-trade with Memphis).

The Lakers meeting with Brooks is notable.

Brooks was a huge antagonist ahead of and during the first-round playoff series between the Lakers and Grizzlies. Brooks even took a shot at LeBron James’ groin.

James tends to have respect for players who stand up to him, but seeing the Lakers add Brooks would have been wild.