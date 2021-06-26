Lakers’ largest minority owner to sell stake in team

A key change to the Los Angeles Lakers’ ownership could have significant repercussions down the road.

As first reported by Sportico, Lakers minority owner Philip Anschutz agreed to sell his stake in the organization to an unknown buyer. Anschutz, a billionaire, had owned a 27 percent stake in the franchise.

Anschutz owns 27 % so this is a large chunk of a $5+ billion franchise. Buss family has 66 % so nothing changes for Lakers ownership now. Just minority new partners. Big long term question is whether Anschutz’ first right to purchase (if Buss family ever sells) transfers in sale. https://t.co/7sZYHXGUFt — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 26, 2021

As noted, while nothing changes at the moment, Anschutz had the first right to purchase majority ownership if the Buss family ever decided to sell. It is unclear if that will transfer, and who it will transfer to.

Jeanie Buss remains the controlling owner of the team, and it’s obvious that she doesn’t plan on going anywhere. This could still provide for some interesting speculation, especially if Anschutz’s shares are bought up by a notable entity.