Lakers’ largest minority owner to sell stake in team

June 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

A key change to the Los Angeles Lakers’ ownership could have significant repercussions down the road.

As first reported by Sportico, Lakers minority owner Philip Anschutz agreed to sell his stake in the organization to an unknown buyer. Anschutz, a billionaire, had owned a 27 percent stake in the franchise.

As noted, while nothing changes at the moment, Anschutz had the first right to purchase majority ownership if the Buss family ever decided to sell. It is unclear if that will transfer, and who it will transfer to.

Jeanie Buss remains the controlling owner of the team, and it’s obvious that she doesn’t plan on going anywhere. This could still provide for some interesting speculation, especially if Anschutz’s shares are bought up by a notable entity.

