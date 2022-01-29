Report: Lakers still have interest in Buddy Hield trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were close to trading for Buddy Hield last year, but went in a different direction. They apparently still have interest in the Kings guard.

Chris Haynes reported on his podcast Friday that the Lakers reached out to the Kings recently about a trade offer for Hield. Their package was centered around Talen Horton-Tucker, but also reportedly included Kendrick Nunn and some other veterans to make salaries match. The Kings apparently turned down the trade.

Sacramento would be crazy to take on some of those players from the Lakers for Hield. The 29-year-old guard is a good shooter and an asset. He would be a helpful piece for the Lakers, but the Kings should have no incentive to trade him to the purple and gold if it doesn’t help them.

The Lakers were very close to acquiring Hield over the summer, but they instead pivoted towards Russell Westbrook when the Wizards made the former MVP available. The trade assets the Lakers used to acquire Westbrook would have gone to Sacramento for Hield.

At this point, it seems like the Lakers made the wrong choice in going for Westbrook over Hield. But the team’s GM explained his mentality that led to the decision.

H/T CBS Sports

Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports