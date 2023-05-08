Lakers-Warriors Game 4 gets notable referee crew chief

With the Golden State Warriors trailing in their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, The Extender is officially emerging from the tunnel.

The NBA’s referee assignments page revealed on Monday that Scott Foster will be serving as the referee crew chief for Lakers-Warriors Game 4. Kevin Scott and Curtis Blair will round out the officiating trio for the contest.

Foster, a 29-year veteran who has officiated over 1,600 regular season games and over 200 playoff games, is the most notorious referee in the NBA right now. Fans have nicknamed him “The Extender” (or “The Equalizer”) because Foster supposedly makes calls in favor of the team trailing in a playoff series (thereby extending the series for at least one more game). Foster already had one instance earlier this postseason where he was accused of blatant bias to allegedly help tie a series.

By the “Extender” theory, fans will probably assume the Warriors, trailing the Lakers 2-1 in the series, will have the advantage in Game 4. But there have also been signs that the Lakers have a specific gameplan for Foster.