Lakers planning to wear Black Mamba jerseys later in NBA playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have plans to honor Kobe Bryant with special jerseys if they advance in the NBA playoffs this year.

The Lakers are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs for a best-of-seven series. If they advance, they plan to wear a Black Mamba jersey for subsequent rounds, according to the LA Times’ Brad Turner.

The jersey was co-designed by the late Bryant, who was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside and has 16 stars on the side panels, representing the Lakers’ 16 NBA championships.

Nike is making the jersey available for sale on 8/24, which represents the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his career. The jersey was originally released in 2017 as part of the “Lore Series.” It has Bryant’s No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back.

Bryant played all of his 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers and won five championships with the team.

This is the latest tribute from the Lakers to Bryant, as some notable players offered theirs right away.