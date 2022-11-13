Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.

Snell, a nine-year NBA veteran, has a connection to Ham, the Lakers’ first-year head coach. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018-19 season when Ham was an assistant there. It is difficult to get excited though about Snell, who is essentially the very definition of a replacement player. He has provided just enough of a 3-and-D skillset to stick around in the NBA for this long but is more of a minutes-eater than a meaningful contributor.

We also recently learned the Lakers were working out an additional veteran. But with two wins in their first 12 games, they will need a lot more dramatic of a roster move in order to save this season from the ninth circle of hell.