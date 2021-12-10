Lamar Odom has made big changes since breaking up with girlfriend

Lamar Odom has been single since he broke up with his longtime girlfriend late last year, and he says the split led to several significant changes in his life.

Thursday marked one year since Odom and his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr called off their engagement. In a lengthy Instagram post, Odom revealed that he left Parr at a hotel without notice in order to get out of an “abusive” and “toxic” relationship. He said he turned to marijuana and other women to avoid being alone.

“The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard,” Odom wrote. “Late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.”

Odom said a “light bulb went off” one day and that he swore off drugs with the help of his support system. He has also taken a break from dating and is working on his personal brand.

“Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too. Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read,” Odom wrote.

You can see the full post below:

There are two sides to every story, of course. Parr wrote on social media late last year that she had made the difficult decision to end her relationship with Odom. What was more troubling was that she said Odom “desperately needs” help.

Roughly a week later, Parr shared photos and videos on social media that indicated she and Lamar had gone on a romantic getaway to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement.

Parr used to be an ESPN contributor, but she was fired a few years back for some comments she made about two NFL players.

Odom has a long history with drug an alcohol addiction. Hopefully he remains on the straight and narrow.

Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports