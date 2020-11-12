Lamar Odom, girlfriend Sabrina Parr back together after brief split?

Lamar Odom’s girlfriend Sabrina Parr took to social media last week to reveal she has called off the couple’s engagement, but it does not look like the split lasted very long.

In an Instagram post last Wednesday, Parr wrote that she had made the difficult decision to end her relationship with Odom. What was more troubling was that she said Odom “desperately needs” help.

A lot has changed in a week, as Parr and Odom went on some sort of “quick little getaway” early Thursday morning. Parr shared a photo of her and Odom on her Instagram story and wrote “made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary.”

Looks like Lamar Odom’s breakup with his fiancée Sabrina Parr did not last very long…. pic.twitter.com/fNEosh4icI — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) November 12, 2020

The concern Parr’s post last week created relates to Odom’s history with drug and alcohol addiction. He nearly died of a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015. The former Los Angeles Laker has been open about his battle with addiction, though it’s unclear if that is what Parr was alluding to.

Parr used to be an ESPN contributor, but she was fired a few years back for some comments she made about two NFL players. If she and Odom were having issues recently, they have apparently worked through them.